Anupam Kher appointed as new FTII chairman

Bollywood actor Anupam Kher, on Wednesday, was appointed as the new chairman of Film and Television Institute of India. The veteran actor has replaced former television actor Gajendra Chauhan. Bollywood celebrities, such as, Madhur Bhandarkar?, Naseeruddin Shah, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi congratulated Kher. The two-year stint of Chauhan, which ended in March 2017, was marked by a 139-day strike by students, who protested against what they felt was a "politically-motivated appointment". Anupam Kher has previously held the post of chairman of the Central Board of Film Certification and the National School of Drama.