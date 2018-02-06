Anupam had 'best' reunion with 'Hotel Mumbai' co-stars

Los Angeles, Feb 6 (IANS) Veteran actor Anupam Kher says he had the best reunion with the cast and crew of "Hotel Mumbai" here.

Anupam on Tuesday shared a few photographs of himself along with Armie Hammer, Nazanin Boniadi, Tilda Cobham-Hervey, Jason Isaacs and Joe Jomon.

"This was the best reunion ever in Los Angeles. I was so delighted to meet up and spend some time with my friends and co-actors from 'Hotel Mumbai'," he captioned the image.

Anupam said he missed the Indian origin British actor Dev Patel at the reunion.

"Hotel Mumbai", an American-Australian thriller film, was directed by Anthony Maras. It is based on the 2009 documentary Surviving Mumbai about the Mumbai attacks in 2008 at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in India.

