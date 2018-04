Anu Malik chose to be the showstopper for daughter Adaa at Bombay Times fashion Week.The other models also wore gowns in shades of metallic blue, pink, silver, subtle gold, bottle green, metallic yellow, matte black and blue. All the costumes had one element in common - corset! The show opener for the show was Priyadarshini Chatterjee (fbb Femina Miss India World 2016) , who twirled her way into the ramp and winked her way out of it.