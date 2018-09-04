Anu Malik is truly made in India: Varun Dhawan

Mumbai, Sep 4 (IANS) Actor Varun Dhawan has praised music composer-singer Anu Malik and said that he is a legend and is truly made in India.

Varun on Tuesday morning shared a selfie along with Malik, who previously collaborated with the actor for the film "Judwaa 2".

"This man is a legend Anu Malik. 'Sui Dhaaga' is our second film and he does not age all heart sir you are truly made in India. See you soon," the "Badlapur" star captioned the image.

Varun will be seen playing a tailor named Mauji in "Sui Dhaaga-Made in India", a special salute to the inherent entrepreneurial spirit that the youth of India and the country's local artisans have.

Also starring Anushka Sharma, the film brings together National Award winning producer-director combo of Maneesh Sharma and Sharat Katariya after their blockbuster "Dum Laga Ke Haisha".

