Twitter got together on Sunday to celebrate Israel's win at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics. Artem Dolgopyat, Israel gymnast, won the second-ever gold. However, as Israel's national anthem, 'Hatikvah', played during the felicitation ceremony, Anu Malik started receiving a lot of flak on Twitter. Social media users found Malik’s track 'Mera Mulk Mera Desh' from the movie Diljale 'uncannily' similar to the Israeli anthem.

Here are some of the reactions:

Anu Malik just simply didn't copy Israel national anthem in 1996 film diljale song. It needs years or reaserch and analysis to find out which country isn't going to win medals for years. Visionary man. — EngiNerd. (@mainbhiengineer) August 1, 2021

Anu Malik after copying national anthem of Israel for his song mera mulk mera desh: pic.twitter.com/Y03OgBpUbP — Mehul Beniwal (@MehulBeniwal) August 1, 2021

Israel’s national anthem has uncanny resemblance to Mera Mulk Mera Desh Mera Ye Chaman song from Diljale at a lower tempo.



And since Anu Malik was the music director, I am % convinced now that he copied even that music too from here. https://t.co/zpgyrovmr5 — Neta Ji (@AapGhumaKeLeL0) August 1, 2021

No it is not just you. 100% true.



I can't get over it. Anu Malik actually copied the Israeli national anthem for one of his songs! Utha le re baba WDTT https://t.co/GvXdvlusyu — Anand Ranganathan (@ARanganathan72) August 1, 2021

Take a look at Israel's national anthem and Malik's song:

Story continues

Meanwhile, Anu Malik has returned to Indian Idol 12 as a judge.

Also Read: Sona Mohapatra Reacts to Anu Malik’s #MeToo Case Being Closed

. Read more on Celebrities by The Quint.Day 10, Tokyo Olympics LIVE: Kamalpreet in Focus, Women's Hockey Team 1-0 Up Anu Malik Called Out as Israel's National Anthem Reminds Twitter of His Song . Read more on Celebrities by The Quint.