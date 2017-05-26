This is when Antoine Griezmann will become a Manchester United player

Antoine Griezmann has already hinted at a move, and with Manchester United confirming their place in the Champions League next season, it does seem like a matter of when the Atletico Madrid forward will switch to the English Premier League club, rather than if.

And that when could come soon, with Manchester United keen on getting Griezmann to Old Trafford as quickly as possible.

Talks over a transfer have been going on for a while, and now the Premier League side are ready to take those final steps which will make Griezmann a Man Utd player.

Griezmann could sign as early as next month, with the Independent saying the deal is expected to be done by the end of June, at the latest.

The report goes on to say Manchester United are keen to avoid the kind of drawn out drama the Paul Pogba transfer went through last summer, and in order to do that, Jose Mourinho, Ed Woodward and co. are keen to agree terms with Atletico Madrid swiftly.

Griezmann is expected to cost Manchester United £85 million, with personal terms already agreed with the player's representatives.

That pay structure is thought to be a pretty lucrative one, something that is not far off from what Zlatan Ibrahimovic and the rest of the big earners at Manchester United are getting.

Although, with all the money being spent, it could also mean a few players leaving, including the influential Ander Herrera, who has been linked with a transfer to Barcelona.

A heartfelt message from Herrera

A heartfelt message from Ander Herrera after last night's final... pic.twitter.com/pl07gneTcK — Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 25, 2017

However, Manchester United will know in Griezmann, they are getting an impact player that will bring another dimension to their play.

Considering Jose Mourinho already has plenty of pace in the squad, with the likes of Anthony Martial, Jesse Lingard and Marcus Rashford, what Griezmann will also bring is a more potent presence, along with the fact that he has been there and done everything before, including playing in elite finals for both club and country.

It remains to be seen if Griezmann will link up with Ibrahimovic next season, with the Swede, currently recuperating from a serious injury, yet to decide on whether to play another year at Old Trafford or look for pastures anew.

Manchester United are thought to be looking for a striker in this transfer window, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Andrea Belotti thought to be of interest.

A snippet of what makes Griezmann so good

