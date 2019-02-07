This antinatalist Mumbaikar wants to sue his parents for giving birth to him

In a first in India, a Mumbai resident, Raphael Samuel is about to sue his parents for giving him birth. According to Raphael, he wants to make a point that 'parents shouldn't take their child for granted.' He is about to sue his parents for nominal amount but Raphael just wanted to highlight the issue in masses so that parents will fear and prepare themselves before having a child. He added, "If life is imposed on me, then I should also have the right to death. If I don't have that right, I should at least have right to maintenance. I'll sue my parents and make it a legal right for a child."