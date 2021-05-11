Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Vaze, who is in National Investigation Agency (NIA) custody in connection with the Antilia bomb case, was dismissed from police service on Tuesday, 11 May.

Vaze, who is the prime suspect in the case of explosives being planted outside Mukesh Ambani’s residence on 25 February and the alleged murder of Mansukh Hiren – the owner of the explosives-laden SUV, was arrested on 13 March and was remanded to the custody of the NIA.

Also Read: NIA Takes Vaze to Mithi River; Finds Hard Disk, Car Number Plate

On 25 February, a Scorpio SUV with 20 gelatin sticks and a threat letter was recovered near Antilia, the home of the Ambanis, and on 5 March, Hiren’s body was fished out of the wetlands in the Thane Creek.

Two others – convicted ex-cop Vinayak Shinde and a cricket bookie Naresh Gor – were also arrested in these cases which created a national sensation.

So far, the NIA has recovered eight cars linked to Vaze. It has also found several fake registration number plates, a few bags, Rs 5,00,000 cash, currency counting machines, clothes, etc from the vehicles as well by divers from the Mithi River last week.

Later, the government effected a major shakeup in the police force which saw the transfer of then Commissioner of Police Param Bir Singh as Commandant General, state Home Guards, with IPS officer Hemant Nagrale replacing him as city police chief.

. Read more on India by The Quint.Antilia Bomb Scare Case: Sachin Vaze Dismissed From Mumbai Police‘Nayattu’ and Kerala’s Political Landscape: Reality or Fallacy? . Read more on India by The Quint.