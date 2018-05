Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Wednesday staged a protest in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore against the death of 11 people during Anti-Sterlite protest in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi. At least 11 persons were killed during protests on May 22. The protestors demanded the closure of Sterlite Copper in Thoothukudi. Section 144 has been imposed in Thoothukudi to avoid any untoward incident.