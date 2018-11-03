Anti-Sikh riots: Shiromani Akali Dal takes out protest rally demanding justice

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) carried out a protest rally demanding justice for the families of those killed in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots in New Delhi on Saturday. The protest took place at India Gate. Union Cabinet Minister of Food and Processing Harsimrat Kaur Badal also participated in the protest. Scuffle broke out between the protesters and security forces. The protestors held banners demanding justice. On a related note, the next date of hearing in the matter has been fixed as February 4, 2019.