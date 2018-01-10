Anti-Sikh Riots: SC to reopen earlier cases

In a historic decision, the Supreme Court has entrusted as many as 186 anti Sikh riots cases to a Special Investigation Team (SIT) under it. The SC gave its verdict after examining the reports given by the two judge bench committee in front of the bench headed by Chief Justice of India and said it will reinvestigate the 186 cases pending by the earlier committee. The court also said that it will make its own SIT in the case.The court is yet to decide the members of the said committee. Close to 3,000 people were massacred in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots that were sparked by the assassination of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi by her Sikh bodyguards.