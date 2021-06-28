Anti-Pakistan protest held in Jammu against drone attack on IAF station

Jammu, Jun 28 (PTI) Shiv Sena Dogra Front (SSDF) activists on Monday torched a Pakistani flag to protest the drone attack on the Indian Air Force (IAF) station here, and the killing of a special police officer (SPO), his wife and daughter by militants in Pulwama district.

Two explosives-laden drones crashed into the IAF station at Jammu airport in the early hours of Sunday. The explosions that took place around 1.40 am within six minutes of each other left two IAF personnel injured.

Hours later, militants struck a village in south Kashmir's Pulwama district and gunned down an SPO along with his wife and daughter.

Dozens of SSDF activists led by their chairman Ashok Gupta assembled at Rani Park in the heart of Jammu and set afire the Pakistani flag amid chanting of slogans in protest against the latest terror strikes.

The protesters, who were carrying the national flag in their hands, later dispersed off peacefully, officials said.

'We have organized this protest to condemn the killing of an SPO and his family and the first-of-its-kind attack on an IAF base in Jammu and Kashmir and demand appropriate measures to counter such attacks and a befitting response to Pakistan for this shameful action,' Gupta told reporters.

Without naming any political party but apparently referring to PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, he said such incidents should serve as an eye-opener for those who are seeking dialogue with Pakistan which wants to 'destroy our country'.

'Pakistan is not going to mend its ways and the only solution to end this conflict is to unfurl the Indian flag across the border,' Gupta said, adding 'there is a need to wage a war against Pakistan and its supporters in Jammu and Kashmir after this heinous act (drone attack on IAF base).' He said the drone attack has posed a new challenge as earlier Pakistan was using the flying machines to drop weapons and narcotics.

'India should strengthen its security by installing anti-drone technology and also send those who talk about dialogue with Pakistan to Tihar jail,' he said. PTI TAS AB CK