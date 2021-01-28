‘Anti-National, Planned Act’: Lookout Notices Against Farm Leaders

Hours after it issued at least 44 lookout notices against farm union leaders, the Delhi Police on Thursday, 28 January said that the violence during the farmers’ tractor rally on 26 January was pre-planned to bring international embarrassment on a day of national significance.

In a press release, the Delhi police said that cases are being filed under Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and IPC sections of sedition.

“A preliminary assessment suggests there was pre-conceived and well coordinated plan to break the agreement reached between Delhi Police and leaders of farmers organisations. Special Cell is investigating larger conspiracy and criminal designs behind the unfortunate events,” the statement said.

“A criminal case has been registered and is being investigated under provisions of Unlawful Activities Prevention Act and sections of IPC dealing with sedition. Role and conduct of organisations and individuals based in India as well as those out of country is being probed,” the Delhi police said.

44 Lookout Notices, 33 FIRs Over 26 Jan Violence

The Delhi Police on Thursday issued 44 lookout notices against some of the farmer leaders named in FIRs in connection with the violence that broke out during the Republic Day tractor rally. At least 33 FIRs have been filed across several police stations in Delhi so far.

The police said the process of surrender of their passports will also be initiated to ensure they do not leave the country.

A total of 37 farmer leaders, including Rakesh Tikait, Darshan Pal, Gurnam Singh Chanduni, Rajinder Singh, Balbir Singh Rajewal, Boota Singh Burj Gil, Yogendra Yadav, Medha Patkar, Avik Saha, and Joginder Singh Ugraha have been named in the FIRs for breach of NOC (no objection certificate) issued regarding the farmers' tractor rally by the police.

‘Anti-National Act’: Delhi Police’s Notice to Darshan Pal

In a notice addressed to Darshan Pal, the Delhi Police on Thursday cited instances of the farm leader violating the Police guidelines, claiming that the “most serious and reprehensible act” was performed by his organisation and “other supporters” at Red Fort.

Calling the incident at the Red Fort “deplorable” and “anti-national”, the notice “asked to explain why legal action should not be taken against you and other members of your organisation,” urging Pal to submit his response within 3 days.

The notice also asked Darshan Pal to name the perpetrators belonging to his organisation, who participated in the violence.

Delhi Police Puts Notice Outside Rakesh Tikait’s Tent

Earlier on Thursday, Delhi Police also issued a notice to Bharatiya Kisan Union spokesperson Rakesh Tikait, asking him to explain why legal action should not be taken against him for violating the police agreement regarding the tractor rally.

Tikait’s notice too, read, "You are also directed to provide names of the perpetrators of such violent acts belonging to your organisation. You are directed to submit your response within 3 days."

To this, he responded that the farmers take their responsibility, but he wants to know who hoisted the flag and why there is police inaction on the matter.

“How did he go there? Police allowed him to leave and didn't arrest him. Nothing has been done even now. Who was the person who maligned an entire community & organisation?” ANI quoted Tikait.

The Delhi Police’s notice has been put outside Tikait’s tent at Ghazipur border.

The case against the farmers has been registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 147, 148 (related to rioting), 120B (criminal conspiracy), and 307 (attempt to murder).

According to the official figures, 394 policemen were injured in the violence. Most of them are hospitalised while some are in the ICU. 33 FIRs have been registered, 19 people have been arrested and as many as 50 protesters are detained.

Police are analysing the video footage available to identify the violent protesters who damaged the public property and attacked the police personnel on January 26.

(With inputs from ANI, IANS)

