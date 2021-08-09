Anti-Muslims Slogans Raised At Delhi's Jantar Mantar, Police Registers FIR After Video Goes Viral

A video allegedly from Jantar Mantar in Delhi on Sunday has gone viral on social media where communal slogans were raised at an event which was held without Police permission.

The march was called by Supreme Court lawyer and former Delhi BJP spokesperson Ashwani Upadhyay. However, he has denied that such slogans were raised and added that he is not aware of the slogans, NDTV reported.

In the videos circulating on social media, slogans threatening Muslims were heard with chants of “Ram, Ram”. Many other provocative slogans were also raised in the event against the community.

Jantar Mantar is a prominent locating for protest in Delhi and it is few kilometres from parliament and top government offices.

Reports said that Delhi Police has filed a case and is trying to identify those in the video. It is being said that the slogans were raised in the presence of Narsinghanand Saraswati, a priest notorious for hate speeches.

The march was called against “Colonial Laws and Make Uniform Laws” and organised in protest against old colonial-era laws.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police said that the event was not allowed on account of Covid rules. The event was also raised in the Parliament by AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi.

“After all, what is the secret of the growing courage of these hooligans? They know that the Modi government stands with them. On July 24, the Central government under National Security Act (NSA) had given the Delhi Police the right to detain any person. Yet the Delhi Police is quietly watching the spectacle,” the report quoted Owaisi as saying.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here