Anti-dumping duty levied on 93 Chinese products: Minister

New Delhi, Aug 9 (IANS) India has imposed anti-dumping duties on 93 products imported from China, Parliament was informed on Wednesday.

"Anti-dumping duty is in force on 93 products imported from China," Commerce Minister Nirmala Sitharaman told the Rajya Sabha in a written reply.

These products include chemicals, machinery, steel and other metals, fibres, yarn, rubber, plastic, electrical items, and electronics and consumer goods.

She said 40 cases related to imports from China have been initiated by the Directorate General of Anti-Dumping and Allied Duties (DGAD).

Sitharaman told the Lok Sabha last month that the government was concerned about the country's growing trade deficit with China and was making efforts to realise greater access for Indian goods and services in the Chinese market.

"Trade deficit with China is a matter of concern. We are discussing the issue with China for greater access for Indian products and services in the Chinese market," she said.

She said with China topping the list of 25 countries with which India has trade deficit in the last three years, even Prime Minister Narendra Modi had raised the issue with the Chinese authorities at the highest level.

India's trade deficit with China in 2016-17 had declined slightly to $51.08 billion, from $52.69 billion in 2015-16. It was $48.48 billion in 2014-15.

Sitharaman had earlier told Parliament that the increasing trade deficit with China could be attributed primarily to the fact that Chinese exports to India rely strongly on manufactured items to meet the demand of fast-expanding sectors like telecom and power.

She had also spoken of the difficulties faced by Indian firms in accessing the Chinese market, particularly by those in the IT and pharmaceuticals sectors.

--IANS

bc/tsb/vm