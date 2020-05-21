‘Anti-CAA Activists Being Framed’: Krishnan, Bhushan & Others Say

“The Delhi Police is framing student activists who raised their voice against CAA. Maybe they know that nothing will happen in court but they are making this process a punishment,” Communist Party of India (ML) Politburo member and secretary of All India Progressive Women’s Association (AIPWA) Kavita Krishna said in a joint press conference, attended online by approximately 250 people, where civil society leaders came together to speak against the ‘framing of Anti-CAA activists under false charges and the continuous witch-hunt by Delhi police’ on 21 May.

Other than Krishnan, the speakers were senior advocate in the Supreme Court Prashant Bhushan, vice president of Jamaat-e-Islami Hind Saleem Engineer, Rajya Sabha member Manoj Kumar Jha, Delhi University professor Apoorvanand, president of All India Muslim Maljis-e-Mushawarat (AIMMM) Naved Hamid and secretary of Citizens for Justice and Peace Teesta Setalvad.

Apoorvanand said that the Delhi Police was making a story out of there plot by tying Anti-CAA protests to Delhi riots. He said, “The Delhi Police has been calling people in, forcing them to turn witness, or arresting them.” Speaking about the anti-CAA protests he said that in the two and a half months against the bill, there was no violence whatsoever, adding that the violence was instigated.

“The violence was instigated by central government ministers who shrewdly provoked people to be violent in the run up to the elections in Delhi.”

Setalvad asked why the opposition was being silent, “When it comes to the migrant workers, you can see the opposition speaking up about issues then why are they being silent now?” Speaking about the role of the judiciary, she said, “We are looking towards the judiciary to take appropriate steps and act. Hope is they will rise and ensure such things do not happen.”

Questioning the silence of the National Human Rights Commission, AIMMM president Hamid said that the students in jail are the constitutional warriors of the country.

“They sacrificed themselves to keep the sanctity of the constitution intact. Those in a place to speak against such actions must do so or be removed from their post if they can not safeguard rights,” he said.

Rajya Sabha member Manoj Kumar Jha said that considering the COVID-19 pandemic courts are not functioning as usual. Speaking of a time where he was present in court during a hearing, he said, “Most judges are operating from home. Twice I saw that there were no arguments that happened, what the police wanted happened and custody of the activist was handed over to them. It is amply clear that this timing was chosen to act against these activists as courts are not going to function normally right now.”

Story continues