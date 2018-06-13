Anthony Bourdain's show gets extended run on Netflix in US

Los Angeles, June 13 (IANS) Anthony Bourdains popular travel and food docu-series "Parts Unknown" will continue to be available on Netflix in the US, but the show is not available on the online streaming giant in India.

"Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown" had been scheduled to leave Netflix US on June 16 when the streaming platform's license deal for the show expired.

Following Bourdain's death by suicide, fans had been petitioning Netflix to keep the series on the platform, reports deadline.com.

Netflix had been working on hammering out an extension.

"As of today, we've extended our agreement that will keep 'Parts Unknown' on the service for months to come," the network announced in a statement.

"Parts Unknown" is currently airing its 11th season on CNN, with the show's first eight seasons available on Netflix. It has won five Primetime Emmy Awards, including four for Outstanding Informational Series or Special.

But the show is not available in India.

The celebrity chef and television host, 61, was found dead in his hotel room in France on June 8.

--IANS

sug/rb/bg