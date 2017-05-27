'Anthony' Amitabh walks down memory lane

New Delhi [India], May 27 (ANI): Amitabh Bachchan, who often walks down memory lane, recently commemorated 40 years of Bollywood classic 'Amar Akbar Anthony' by sharing an adorable black and white photo taken in the year 1976-1977. The 'PINK' star tweeted a picture of his children Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Abhishek Bachchan. He wrote alongside, "40 years of Amar Akbar Anthony .. and Shweta and Abhishek visit me on the set when I was doing song 'my name is Anthony Gonsalves"

On the work front, Big B will next be seen in 'Thugs of Hindostan' alongside Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh. (ANI)