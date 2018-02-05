Sao Paulo, Feb 5 (IANS) An anthology of 100 Indian poems, translated into Portuguese for the first time, was released at an event organised at the Indian Cultural Centre in Sao Paulo.

The 100 Great Indian Poems from over 3,000 years of Indian Poetry written in 28 languages was released on Friday, by Vijay Chauhan, Consul General of India in Sao Paulo, an embassy release said.

The anthology, published by the University of Sao Paulo, has been edited by Indian poet-diplomat Abhay K. It has been translated by 14 eminent translators into Portuguese.

The anthology includes poems in Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Kashmiri, Konkani, Maithili, Malayalam, Marathi, Nepali, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu among other languages and includes the poems of Kalidas, Kabir, Lal Ded, Mir, Ghalib, Tagore, Nirala among others.

Speaking on the occasion, the editor of the anthology, Abhay K. said that Indian poetry has a very rich and diverse tradition and this anthology for the first time brings the treasures of Indian poetry written over three millennia and in so many languages to the Portuguese speaking world. It will act as a literary bridge between India and Brazil and the larger lusophone (Portuguese-speaking) community spread over 10 countries across the world.

Prof. John Milton from the University of Sao Paulo expressed great satisfaction on the publication of the anthology by the University of Sao Paulo, Brazil, the release said.

