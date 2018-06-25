'Ant-Man and the Wasp' sequel to two movies: Kevin Feige

Los Angeles, June 25 (IANS) Paul Rudd's "Ant-Man and the Wasp" will take the story of the franchise forward and continue the plot of "Captain America: Civil War" as well, says Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige.

Directed by Peyton Reed, the movie is set between the events of "Captain America: Civil War" and "Avengers: Infinity War".

Rudd's Scott Lang/Ant-Man is grappling with the consequences of his choices as a superhero and a father.

In the movie, Ant-Man and Evangeline Lilly's Hope van Dyne/The Wasp will team up after Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) asks them to battle Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), who has the ability to be invisible and intangible. It is slated to release in India on July 13 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

"It is really a sequel to two movies. It's a follow-up to 'Ant-Man', while also showing the aftermath of 'Captain America: Civil War'," said Feige in a statement to IANS.

"For me, there is a tremendous amount of excitement when you are able to tell stories like this and combine characters from their origin movies and then layer in their appearances from other movies. Because of this strategy, Ant-Man post-'Civil War' has now been exposed to a much bigger audience," he added.

The film also features Michael Pena and Michelle Pfeiffer.

