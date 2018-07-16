'Ant-Man and the Wasp' mints Rs 19 crore in opening weekend in India

New Delhi, July 16 (IANS) Paul Rudd's "Ant-Man and the Wasp" has registered a business of Rs 19.3 crore net in its opening weekend in India.

Directed by Peyton Reed, the movie is set between the events of "Captain America: Civil War" and "Avengers: Infinity War".

Marvel Studios' "Ant-Man and the Wasp" collected a total of Rs 19.3 crore net box office collection over the weekend since releasing on July 13, read a statement.

Rudd's Scott Lang/Ant-Man is grappling with the consequences of his choices as a superhero and a father.

In the movie, Ant-Man and Evangeline Lilly's Hope van Dyne/The Wasp teams up after Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) asks them to battle Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), who has the ability to be invisible and intangible. It released in India on July 13 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

The film also features Michael Pena and Michelle Pfeiffer.

--IANS

sug/rb/mr