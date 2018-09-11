Anshula Kant takes charge as new MD of SBI

Mumbai, Sep 11 (IANS) Professional banker Anshula Kant has taken charge as a Managing Director of State Bank of India, an official announcement said here on Tuesday.

Prior to this, she was the Deputy MD and Chief Financial Officer (CFO), and now, (as MD) will be in charge of the critical Stressed Assets, Risk and Compliance areas of SBI.

An alumnus of Lady Shri Ram College in Economics and a post-graduate from the Delhi School of Economics, Kant started her banking career in 1983 as a probationary officer with SBI.

Also a Certified Associate of Indian Institute of Bankers (CAIIB), in her career spanning over three-and-half decades, she gained rich experience in retail banking, corporate credit, cross-border trade and banking in developed markets, both retail and wholesale.

Kant has also handled several key assignments in SBI including Chief General Manager, Mumbai Circle, CEO at SBI Singapore where she launched the retail operations, making it the first Indian bank to do so in that region.

Her appointment, announced last Friday, is till her age of superannuation, September 30, 2020, or until further orders.

Besides Kant, SBI now has three MDs - P. K. Gupta, D. K. Khara and Arijit Basu.

Kant has two children, a son settled in USA, a daughter in Singapore and her husband is a practising Chartered Accountant in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh.

--IANS

