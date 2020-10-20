Another Lockdown or Covid-19 Vaccine? Twitter Makes Stress Memes Ahead of PM Modi's Address

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the nation at 6 pm, Indians seem to be feeling both excited and tense. And social media is proof.

On Tuesday, PM Modi tweeted that he will be addressing the nation at 6 pm. Given the unprecedented healthcare crisis facing the world, it is not surprising that many in the country harbour concerns about what the new announcement could be. After all, it was in one such address on March 24 when the PM had announced a national lockdown. While the move helped contain coronavirus in the early months of 2020, the ensuing job loss and reverse migration also caused major strife across the country.

As Indians await yet another (albeit one-way) heart-to-heart with the PM, social media has been peaking with anticipatory memes, jokes and one-liners.

Have a flight to Dubai tomorrow morning. The PM is addressing us at 6pm. I actually checked if the ticket was refundable :-) — Vir Das (@thevirdas) October 20, 2020







While many speculated if the PM was going to announce another lockdown, others wondered hoped for good news ahead of the festive season. Yet others anticipated "new tasks".

Prime Minister #NarendraModi will address the nation today at 6pm Me looking for a new task:- pic.twitter.com/2oRTmY1219 — Sudhanshu Ranjan Singh (@memegineers_) October 20, 2020









Guessing he will declare victory over Coronavirus today and open Dandiya floodgates. — Ashish K. Mishra (@akm1410) October 20, 2020





I hope another lockdown https://t.co/h2hU2EAxEq — Hita's Creations ✨✨✨ (@kaira_addict) October 20, 2020

















Some, however, were quick to note that the PM had shifted his usual 8 pm slot to 6 pm today and wondered if it was because of the IPL.

He was supposed to come at 8.p.m ...then realised its IPL time.....Many people won't be able to join it.... — Bella Ciao (Chai) (@punjabiii_munda) October 20, 2020





Thankgod its at 6pm not on 8pm https://t.co/VbYHpoKmWU — Jay Singh Rajput (@JaySing26455360) October 20, 2020









Whatever it may be, memers are ready.

Prime Minister #NarendraModi will address the nation today at 6pm Memers:- pic.twitter.com/8EWVYZVSAK — Sudhanshu Ranjan Singh (@memegineers_) October 20, 2020





Prime Minister #NarendraModi will address the nation today Le memers : pic.twitter.com/vbTgVzH3gO — Pᴀᴛʜᴇʏ ☕ (@paa_they) October 20, 2020









Though the prime minister did not specify, it is likely that his address will be on the coronavirus situation in the country as the festive season approaches.

India posted its lowest daily coronavirus caseload in nearly four months, data from the health ministry showed on Tuesday, as new cases maintained a decreasing trend from a peak in September.

The country reported 46,790 new infections in the last 24 hours, taking its tally to nearly 7.6 million – the second-highest behind the United States. It also reported 587 deaths, taking the total to 1,15,197.