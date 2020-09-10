Another 74 stranded Pakistanis return home from India

New Delhi [India], September 10 (ANI): A batch of 74 Pakistani nationals who were stranded in India due to coronavirus pandemic returned to Pakistan through Attari Wagah border on Thursday, the country's high commission announced.

"Today, another 74 Pakistanis, who were stranded in different Indian cities due to COVID-19 pandemic, were repatriated to Pakistan via Attari-Wagah border," the high commission said in a statement.

Since March 20, more than 760 stranded Pakistanis have returned home.

Pakistan High Commission said it will continue to extend all possible assistance to the remaining stranded Pakistanis in India for their earliest, safe and smooth repatriation. (ANI)

