We are with Annadata: Rahul Gandhi expresses solidarity with protesting farmers ahead of tractor rally

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File Photo)

New Delhi [India], June 26 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday expressed solidarity with the farmers protesting against the Centre's three farm laws ahead of their tractor rally.

Taking to Twitter, the former Congress president said he is with the protesting farmers in their fight against the three farm laws induced by the Centre.

"It's simple -- We, Satyagrahis, are with the Annadata," he tweeted in Hindi.

On the completion of seven months of the ongoing protest, farmers have planned another 'tractor rally' today.

Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) has sought President Ram Nath Kovind's intervention to 'Save Agriculture and Save Democracy' and in repealing of the three "anti-farm" laws.

Farmers camping at Delhi's Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur borders will observe today as the "Save Agriculture, Save Democracy Day" to mark the completion of seven months of their agitation.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Gaurav Tikait has said the farmers will submit memorandums to Governors (for repeal of new farm laws) across the country today.

"We'll submit memorandums to Governors (for repeal of new farm laws) across the country today. The movement will remain peaceful," said BKU youth wing president Gaurav Tikait while speaking to media at Ghazipur (Delhi-Uttar Pradesh) border.

Farmers have been protesting at the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)