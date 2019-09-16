Anna Hazare pitches for 'party-less democracy' in India

After helming several anti-corruption movements including the influential 'India Against Corruption' campaign in 2011-12, social activist Anna Hazare is now batting for "party-less democracy" in India. Hazare reasoned that groups or organisation cannot contest elections and only individuals can stand in elections, and when there was people's rule implemented in the country on 26 January 1950, the political parties should have been dissolved then and there, and even Mahatma Gandhi had urged the Congress to do the same. Hazare made the comments during 'India For Party-less Democracy' event in the national capital, where he put forward his views on democracy.