Ankur Mittal, Anjum Moudgil Recommended for Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna by NRAI

World champion in double trap shooting, Ankur Mittal, and World Championships silver medallist in 10m air rifle, Anjum Moudgil, were on Wednesday recommended for the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna, the highest sporting honour in India.

The two had also been recommended for the Khel Ratna last year.

Mittal and Anjum had both won their medals at the 2018 World Championships in Changwon, South Korea.

The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI), the governing body for shooting sport in the country, also recommended world No. 1 in women’s 10m air rifle, Elavenil Valarivan, world No. 1 in men’s 10m air pistol, Abhishek Verma, and 50m pistol world champion, Om Prakash Mitherval, for the Arjuna Awards this year.

However, the NRAI did not recommend any coach for the Dronacharya awards this year.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here