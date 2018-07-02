Ankit Tiwari’s father accused of ‘inappropriately touching’ Vinod Kambli's wife

Former India cricketer Vinod Kambli and his wife Andrea Hewitt have landed themselves at the center of a controversy. Hewitt had accused a 59-year-old, of touching her inappropriately, and to our surprise, the man is singer Ankit Tiwari's father Rajendra Tiwari. The incident took place when Kambli and Hewitt came to the Inorbit Mall, Malad for a day out on Sunday. As per reports, Hewitt caught Rajendra brushing his hand against her and in reaction she hit him with her bag. Soon, after this, a ruckus was created as Ankit and his brother came in to defend their father and got into a heated argument with Kambli. On the other side of story, Tiwari’s father says he was allegedly punched by Kambli’s wife and has filed a complaint for the same. Well, what exactly happened, only time will tell, till then stay tuned to know more on this space.