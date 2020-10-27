Ankhi Das, Facebook India Policy Head, Quits Amid Allegations of Political Bias

New Delhi, October 27: Ankhi Das, the head of India Policy panel of Facebook, has decided to quit from her post in the social media company. Reports on Tuesday claimed that Das submitted her resignation letter, in which she confirmed the end of her 9-year stint with Facebook. Facebook, Twitter Summoned by Parliament's Joint Panel Over Data Protection and Privacy.



Also Read | National American Beer Day Trends on Twitter: Trending Topics, Viral Videos & Funny Memes of The Day

Das reportedly expressed gratitude towards company's chief executive officer Mark Zuckerberg of providing her the opportunity to serve in the Facebook policy group of India.

Ajit Mohan, Managing Director India of Facebook, issued a statement to media groups confirming that Das has resigned. "Ankhi has decided to step down from her role in Facebook to pursue her interest in public service," he said.

Also Read | Facebook Cloud Gaming Service With New Games Launched on Android

Das' exit, also confirmed by news agency PTI, comes amid the ongoing row over the political bias allegations levelled against Facebook. Her name was dragged into the controversy after a Wall Street Journal report claimed that Facebook India had allegedly shown a lax approach in suspending the account of a BJP legislator accused of delivering hate speeches.

The "hate speeches" were uploaded by the FB account named after Telangana BJP MLA T Raja Singh. The accounts were later deleted by the social media company. The legislator had claimed that the videos were not uploaded by him but through people running accounts in his name.

Das, apart from being the Director of Facebook's Public Policy in India, was also in-charge of the company's policy in South and Central Asia regions.

Das and other Facebook India officials came under the scanner after the WSJ report was released in August this year. The Congress, India's prime opposition party, was quick to seek a Joint Parliamentary Committee to ascertain whether the social media giant which has millions of users in India is attempting to shape political opinions.