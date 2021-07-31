Anjanadri Birthplace of Lord Hanuman, Will Publish Book With Evidence: TTD Official

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) Additional Executive Officer Dharma Reddy on Saturday announced Anjanadri in Tirumala Hills is the birthplace of Lord Hanuman.

Speaking at the two-day international webinar on discussions regarding Anjanadri hills, AEO Reddy said that they have all the evidence confirming the birthplace of Anjaneya Swamy.

Seers, Peethadipathis (Deans) and scholars participated in the webinar. Reddy said that they would constitute a Pandita Parishad to determine Anjanadri as the birthplace of Hanuman. “According to various sources, Anjanadri was identified as the birthplace of the Lord Hanuman. We will publish a book with all the evidence on it.” The AEO said.

The Tirumala Tirupati Devastanam has declared Anjanadri Tirumala as the birthplace of Lord Hanuman.

National Sanskrit University Professor Chakravarthy Ranganathan said that the Anjanadri mountain range, an integral part of the Tirumala Kshetra, is the birthplace of Anjaneya Swami, as evidenced in the Vaishnava literature.

“The Alvars, who were born by the grace of God, spread the devotional practices in all directions. They wrote 4,000 Pashuras and of these, 207 Pashuras described the splendour of the Tirumala, 12 of which were specifically about Anjaneya Swamy.” Prof Ranganathan said.

Speaking on Anjanadri in Bhakti keerthan, Dr Akella Vibhishana Sharma said that prominent lyricists Thallapaka Annamayya, Purandara Dasulu, Vengamamba had mentioned the mountain of Anjanadri in their keertanas.

According to an inscription in the Ranganathaswamy Temple in Srirangam, the birthplace of Seshachalam forest spread in Tirumala Hills is the birthplace of Anjaneya Swamy, he added.

Professor of the National University of Sanskrit, Sri Rani Sadasivamurthy, said that Vrishadri was known in the Krishna era, Anjanadri in the Treta yuga and Venkatachalam in the Kali-yuga.

“The Padma, Skanda and Brahmanda Puranas says Lord Rama’s journey from Ayodhya to Sri Lanka is scientifically proved,” she explained in a presentation with latitudes and longitudes.

