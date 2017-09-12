Anjali Ameer: India's Transgender Leading Lady | 101 Movietown

The inspiring story of Anjali’s struggle to become ‘a complete woman’.

Anjali Ameer. Born male, in a traditional Muslim family in Kerala, Anjali Ameer’s story is one of aspiration, conflict and victory. From being trapped in a man’s body, to a sex change operation, to starring in a lead role opposite superstar Mammootty in the upcoming film Peranbu, hers is an amazing journey of winning against the odds.

Bollywood is bright lights, big stars, and incomparable celebrity. But what about its fringes? 101 Movietown looks at the men and women living and working at the periphery of the Indian film industry: Animal trainers and fight masters, extras, imitators, and duplicates. Strugglers and misfits. 101 Movietown is the only show that takes its lens beyond the silver screen to spotlight the thousands of its support cast members, in all of their vibrant colour: Stories so inspiring that the main show - the Big Movie Dream - often pales in comparison…