Aniston doesn't help Theroux prepare for 'The Leftovers'

Los Angeles, June 2 (IANS) Actor Justin Theroux says his wife and actress Jennifer Aniston doesn't help him prepare for "The Leftovers" as she doesnt want spoilers.

During an interview on "Good Morning America", Theroux said that she wouldn't even run lines with him, reports dailymail.co.uk.

He said: "She's a fan of the show, so she didn't want any spoilers. She wouldn't even want to run lines with me... She's that much of a fan."

Created by Damon Lindelof and Tom Perrotta, "The Leftovers" began airing on HBO in 2014. Its third, current and final season began on April 16. It is aired in India on Star World and Star World HD.

Talking about how the show ends, Theroux said: "We're not allowed to talk about what's going on, but I'm very happy with how we ended our show."

