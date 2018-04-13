Anish, Anjum, Tejaswini swell India's medals tally on Day 9

Gold Coast, April 13 (IANS) Shooter Anish Bhanwala created history by becoming the youngest Indian gold medallist while Anjum Moudgil and Tejaswini Sawant clinched silver and gold respectively in the women's 50 metre Rifle 3 Positions Final at the 21st Commonwealth Games here on Friday.

India are third in the medals tally with 42 medals -- 17 gold, 11 silver and 14 bronze.

After the ninth day, 15 medals have come from the shooters (six gold, four silver and five bronze).

The disappointments of the day were Kynan Chenai and Manavjit Sandhu, who finished a lowly sixth and 21st after the first day of qualifications in the men's trap shooting competition.

Tejaswini and Anjum have won gold and silver respectively in the Women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions.

Tejaswini registered a new Games record 457.9 points to take the title. Anjum scored 455.7.

Seonaid McIntosh of Scotland took bronze with 444.6.

Earlir, Anjum clinched the top spot in the qualification standings with a CWG record of 589 points.

Sawant qualified at the third position with a score of 582.

In the men's 25m Rapid Fire Pistol event, Anish fired a new meet record to win gold.

Anish scored 30 points in the finals to finish two points ahead of Australia's Sergei Evglevski.

Sam Gowin of England scored 17 to take the bronze medal.

Neeraj Kumar, the other Indian in the fray, finished fifth in the six-man final with a score of 13.

The 15-year-old Anish is India's youngest ever gold medallist at the CWG.

Coached by former India star Jaspal Rana, the Haryana lad has been going through a superb run of form in recent months.

He had set a new junior world record of 579 out of a possible 600 on his way to the gold medal in 25m standard pistol at the at the 2017 ISSF Junior World Championships in Suhl, Germany.

Earlier on Friday, Anish and Neeraj topped the qualification stage to enter the final in style.

Anish took pole position with 580 points while Neeraj was second with 579.

Evglevski was fourth with 576, followed by Pakistan's Muhammad Khalil Akhtar at 571.

Gowin scored 568 while David Chapman, the second Australian in the fray, notched up a tally of 566 points in the qualification round.

Kynan Chenai and Manavjit Sandhu finished a lowly sixth and 21st, respectively after the first day of qualifications in men's trap event.

Kynan shot 23, 23 to take his total to 46 after the opening two rounds on day 1 of the competition, while Manavjit fired 22 and 21 to accumulate 43.

Malta's Brian Galea topped the day 1 qualifications after shooting a total of 48 at the Belmont Shooting Centre, here.

In other event, Shreyasi Singh finished fifth in the women's Trap.

Shreyasi scored 19 in the final which featured a total of six shooters.

She was eliminated after the competitiors had completed 30 shots each.

Laetisha Scanlan of Australia won the title with a new tournament record of 38 points.

Northern Ireland's Kirsty Barr took silver with 37 while Sarah Wixey of Wales scored 28 to get the bronze medal.

