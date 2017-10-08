Animal keeper mauled to death by two white tiger cubs in Bengaluru

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Oct. 8 (ANI): In a tragic incident, a 40-year-old animal keeper was killed by two white tiger cubs at the Bannerghatta Biological Park on the outskirts of Bengaluru.

The incident occurred on Saturday evening when the animal keeper, Anji, had gone to place meat inside the enclosure for the animals without noticing that it was open on the other side where the cubs were resting.

Anji tried to escape but the cubs of one of the tigress chased and killed him.

The Bannergatta Police has registered a case in this regard. (ANI)