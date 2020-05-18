Animal Husbandry Dept Office in Delhi Sealed for 48 Hrs After 1 Officer Tests Positive for COVID-19

New Delhi, May 18: The Animal Husbandry Department office in Delhi was sealed for 48 hrs after an officer was found to be infected with COVID-19. According to a tweet by ANI, the officer had come to office on May 13. The Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying said that all those who came in contact with him have been directed to go under home quarantine as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of the virus. The COVID-19 tally in Delhi mounted to 10,054 on Monday after 299 new coronavirus cases were reported in the past 24 hours.

In the last week, the Rail Bhawan was sealed for 2 days after a RPF man tested positive for coronavirus. According to reports, the Railway Ministry office was sealed for two days (Thursday and Friday) as one of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel, who had visited the office a week ago, tested coronavirus positive on Wednesday.

Animal Husbandry Dept office sealed for 48 hrs after 1 officer was found to be #COVID19 positive. The officer had come to office on May 13.All those who came in contact with him have been directed to go under home quarantine: Ministry of Fisheries,Animal Husbandry&Dairying #Delhi — ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2020





On May 11, the Shram Shakti Bhawan building in Delhi was sealed after an employee working there was tested positive for COVID-19. A tweet by ANI informed that the employee was working in the Ministry of Power, which has its office in the same building. All the employees working in the building have been advised to work from home, till further notice.