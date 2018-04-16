Animal faeces found in counterfeit makeup

New York, April 16 (IANS) Police in the US have found animal waste in counterfeit makeup -- the market for which in India stands at a whopping over Rs 40,000 crore.

The brands being knocked off included Kylie Jenner's Kylie Cosmetics, CNN reported.

The Los Angeles Police Department has said it has confiscated bootleg cosmetics that tested positive for high levels of bacteria and animal waste.

Counterfeit makeup worth $700,000 was sized on Thursday after raiding 21 locations in the fashion district of Santee Alley, said LAPD Captain Marc Reina.

The feces somehow get mixed into the product they are manufacturing in their garage or in their bathroom, Detective Rick Ishitani told CNN affiliate KABC.

Jenner's sister, Kim Kardashian West, took to Twitter to respond to the raid: "Counterfeit Kylie lip kits seized in LAPD raid test positive for feces. So Gross! Never buy counterfeit products!"

