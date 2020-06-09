Anil Vij Hospitalised; Haryana Minister Slips Inside Bathroom, Fractures Leg, Say Reports

New Delhi, June 9: Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij has been admitted to a hospital after he met an accident at his residence. According to reports, Anil Vij slipped inside the bathroom and fractured one of his legs. He has been taken to Ambala's C Lal Hospital. He may be referred to Chandigarh if needed. Following the incident, Vij's all official and political engagements have been deferred, reports said. Haryana Can't Be Harsh Like Kejriwal: Health Minister Anil Vij.

Also Read | Earthquake in Delhi-NCR: More Tremors Felt in Region As Quake Measuring 2.1 on Richter Scale Hits Delhi-Gurugram Border

Vij, a diabetic, has been in the news since he blamed Delhi for a spike in coronavirus patients in Haryana owing to free movement of people. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader had said that the cases reported in Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonepat and Jhajjar districts that are located in the National Capital Region (NCR) had been spiking despite certain restrictions.

On Monday, Vij targetted Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over his decision to reserve hospitals run by the city government and private entities for Delhiites only during the coronavirus crisis. "We cannot put restrictions and deny treatment to anyone if he/she, who is from outside Haryana and falls ill in the state or is taken ill while in transit. We will treat such patients. We cannot be harsh like Kejriwal," Vij said.

Also Read | HBSE Class 10 Haryana Board Exam Results 2020 To be Released Online At bseh.org.in on June 8, Here Are Steps to Check Grades

The total number of coronavirus cases in Haryana has crossed 4,000 and the state has reported 24 COVID-19 deaths. Most of the cases have been reported from Gurgaon, Faridabad and Sonipat districts, all of which fall in the National Capital Region (NCR). The worst-hit Gurgaon alone has close to 1,800 COVID-19 cases with four deaths.