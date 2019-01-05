Anil Vij hits back at Manu Bhaker after shooter reminds promise of cash prize

Haryana Sports Minister Anil Vij slammed India's shooting sensation Manu Bhaker for criticising the state government over a promise of a cash prize for her Youth Olympics gold medal in October 2018 and had asked her to apologise. Shooter Manu Bhaker speaking to ANI said, "Initially it was Rs 10 lakh, then he (Anil Vij) made it Rs 2 crore, I had made plans what investments I'm going to make for practice, I felt weird when they reduced it by Rs 1 crore, It's a really good thing now that he has made it Rs 2 crore again." On Jan 04, Manu Bhaker had tweeted screenshots of Anil Vij's tweet where he had promised her to award cash prize to the tune of Rs 2 crore on behalf of the state government. After Bhaker became the first Indian shooter to win gold at Youth Olympics, Vij had tweeted, "Congratulations to Manu Bhaker for winning shooting gold in Youth Olympics. Haryana government will give a cash prize of Rs 2 crore to Manu Bhaker for winning this gold. Previous governments used to pay Rs 10 lakh only." As per the Haryana government's changed policy, which came into effect before Youth Olympics, a gold medalist is to be awarded Rs 2 crore cash prize, Rs 1.25 crore for silver and Rs 80 lakh for the bronze. Before that, the Youth Olympics winners would get Rs 10 lakh, Rs 7.5 lakh and Rs 5 lakh to gold, silver and bronze respectively. However, the government again revised its policy last December and brought the amount down to Rs 1 crore for gold, Rs 65 lakh for silver and Rs 40 lakh for the bronze medallists. Reacting to Bhaker's tweet, Vij said, "Manu Bhaker without confirming posted on public domain yesterday that her cash prize was reduced from Rs 2 crore to Rs 1 crore. Bhaker should have confirmed from the authorities in the sports department before going out in public domain. If I have tweeted Rs 2 crore then I will give Rs 2 crore. Sportsmen should not create controversies like this, they should be more disciplined. Bhaker should apologise for her act."