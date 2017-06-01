Anil Kumble can’t have issues with anyone, says Harbhajan Singh

Harbhajan Singh has backed his former team-mate Anil Kumble amid reports of a rift between the Indian coach and captain Virat Kohli.

“Only present players will be able to tell what his relations with Anil bhai are,” Harbhajan said while speaking at an India Today event.

“In my 15 years of playing with him, there has been no instance of any fight with him and he’s the best bowling mind in cricket, he’s always there to help.

“He’s been brilliant and he has played a major role in making me what I am today and I would like to thank him for that,” Harbhajan said.

Kumble and Harbhajan made a successful spin bowling pair playing for India. He further added that Kumble is strict but respects hard work than just talent. Also Read: Coach and captain bound to have differences: Gavaskar on Kohli-Kumble rift

“Anil Kumble is strict, you can always talk to him about cricket. He’s very hard working and believes that one shouldn’t leave the match till the last ball.

“He’s strict but he responds to hard work more than just talent. As a coach, I am sure he’s going to bring a lot of good to Indian cricket. One can also see his results of last year.”

For Harbhajan it is hard to believe that Kumble could have issues with anyone.

“I am not a part of this team so I don’t know how Anil Bhai is running the team and I don’t talk to players about what is going on and all.

“If someone has issues with Kumble, he should go and talk to him because he’s a person of respect and as per my experience, he can’t have issues with anyone.”

“Conversation is the key to solving the issue, if there’s any. He’s someone who’s at the top and there’s no one who can fill his shoes easily,” Harbhajan added.

(With PTI inputs)