Anil Kumble Opens up on ‘Headmaster’ Tag in Chat With Satya Nadella

New Delhi: Following his retirement as a player, former Indian captain and the once-diplomatic champion bowler Anil Kumble seems to have loosened up a lot and does not shy away from being a direct talker. Kumble had a controversial exit from the Indian team when he was the head coach not long ago, assumedly not on the same page as captain Virat Kohli.

In a recent public chat with Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Kumble did not shy away talking about the ‘headmaster’ tag that came his way when he was the India coach.

When Nadella asked Kumble about the values he inherited from his parents, Kumble said: “The self belief. It comes from the values that you inculcate, looking up to your parents and grandparents.”

“My grandfather was a headmaster in school and I know that term (headmaster) kept coming back to me later in my career. Some of them here will understand (what I am talking about),” said Kumble drawing a gentle laugh from the audience.

Kumble, who earned the reputation of a hard taskmaster, quit as India coach in June under controversial circumstances, citing his untenable relationship with India captain Virat Kohli. Since then, India’s leading wicket-taker has maintained silence on the issue and so has Kohli. (With PTI inputs)