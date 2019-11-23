Anil Kapoor, Prakash Jha attend interactive session at IFFI 2019 in Goa

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor attended 'International Film Festival of India 2019' in Goa on November 22. He was accompanied by Indian film director Anees Bazmee at the event. Speaking at the event, Anil said, "I am very fortunate, very blessed that I had opportunity to work with some great people in the industry. Director is the captain of the ship." Meanwhile, actor Adil Hussain and filmmaker Prakash Jha also attended interactive session held at Maquinez Palace Theatre in Goa.