Anil Kapoor hints at 'Mr. India' SEQUEL

Veteran actor Anil Kapoor, on the fate of a probable "Mr. India" sequel, said it will happen when it has to happen and that Sridevi and Amrish Puri are surely missed. At the green carpet of the 19th edition of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards on Sunday, Anil was asked about the sequel of the 1987 entertainer. The actor, who has clocked 35 years in the film industry and whose latest release is "Race 3", is now looking forward to "Fanney Khan".