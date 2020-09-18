Anil Dhasmana appointed new chief of NTRO

New Delhi [India], September 18 (ANI): Former Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW) chief Anil Dhasmana has been appointed as the new chief of National Technical Research Organisation (NTRO).

Dhasmana would be the head of NTRO for over two years.

The government in 2017 appointed Anil Dhasmana as the chief of Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW). (ANI)

