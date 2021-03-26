Anil Dharker, noted journalist, writer and founder of the Tata LitLive! Mumbai Litfest, passes away

FP Staff
In November 2020, Anil Dharker was geared up for the first-ever digital edition of the Tata Literature Live! The Mumbai Litfest; the festival he founded in 2010 had adapted, like most big events had over the past year, to the realities of the coronavirus pandemic.

Dharker seemed excited about the new format the festival had adopted so that it could go on, especially the 'coup' in getting Sir Roger Penrose as one of the speakers. In sessions during the festival, he interacted with authors like Ian McEwan and Martin Amis. Just as he had on the real stage at the NCPA, Mumbai, for the past decade, he now interviewed Tata LitLive guests over Zoom.

For fans of the festival, it is sad news indeed that they will no longer see Dharker moderating future sessions at the cultural event he founded and nurtured " online or offline.

On 25 March, Dharker passed away, reportedly of a cardiac ailment.

Tributes from longstanding colleagues, including Bachi Karkaria, Meenal Baghel and others poured in.

Before his turn as director of Tata Literature Live! The Mumbai Litfest, Dharker was a noted journalist, writer and poet. His columns appeared in various national and international publications, and he was the editor of The Illustrated Weekly of India, The Independent and Mid-day.

Dharker's was a multi-faceted career: he held degrees in Mathematics and Mechanical Engineering from the University of London, served as academic staff at the University of Glasgow, and took up a role as a senior consultant at the architecture firm Pheroze Kandianavala & Associates on his return to India.

His other roles included a stint with the Censor Board and the Film Finance Corporation (later known as the National Film Development Corporation).

Over the past 10 years, however, his dapper kurta-clad figure was a fixture at the NCPA during the month of November, when Tata Literature Live! The Mumbai Litfest would be held. He delighted in bringing celebrated guests to the festival for every edition, building a vibrant literary community in the city whose cultural scene he was such an impactful part of.

His daughter is the well-known actress Ayesha Dharker.

