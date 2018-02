Chairman of Asian News International (ANI) Prem Prakash felicitated Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal at the India Infracon 2018 held in the national capital on Tuesday. During the event, Goyal made several announcements including setting up of free WiFi at 8000 railway stations across the nation. He also announced that the Railways Ministry is planning to invest about 73,000 crore rupees in safety related issues.