'Angrez chale gaye, angrezon ki paramaparayein bhi chali jani chahiye': Anurag Thakur on FM's 'bahi-khata'

Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs, Anurag Thakur talked about Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman keeping budget documents in 4-fold red cloth instead of briefcase and said that India is moving in the direction to become a superpower and it is a step in that direction. He said, "'Angrez chale gaye, angrezon ki paramaparayein bhi chali jani chahiye.' We're moving in the direction to become a superpower. It's a step in that direction." Further talking about Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), Thakur said, "Under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, over 1 lakh 25 thousand kilometer of roads are to be constructed in Phase-3 of the program. Also, 1 cr 95 lakh pakka houses are to be constructed in villages. It will strengthen the rural India."