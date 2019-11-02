Angela Merkel attends Annual General Meeting of IGCC

Chancellor of Germany, Angela Merkel attended 63rd Annual General Meeting of the Indo-German Chamber of Commerce (IGCC). Angela Merkel outlined the pollution condition in national capital and to upgrade the conditions of small farmers. "We will also earmark Euros 200 Million to reform bus sector in Tamil Nadu. Whoever has looked at pollution in Delhi yesterday would find very good arguments to replacing diesel buses with electric buses. We have launched Indo-German partnership for green urban mobility. We have earmarked US$1 Billion towards this," she further added.

The 63rd Annual General Meeting of the Indo-German Chamber of Commerce was held on November 02 in Delhi. German Chancellor Angela Merkel is in India for a two-day visit.