Aneeth Arora to open Lotus Make-Up India Fashion Week

New Delhi, Oct 3 (IANS) The Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) on Wednesday announced Aneeth Arora as the opening designer of the Lotus Make-Up India Fashion Week (LMIFW) in association with NEXA Spring Summer'19.

Her label "péro" will showcase on October 10, at an offsite location. The LMIFW will take place at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium from October 10 till October 13, said a statement.

Known for a sense of mystery in story lines and reticent demeanour, Aneeth, will have a poolside show where guests will be wearing shades as part of their dress code.

"It's an honour to have the opportunity to open the fashion week and as always we will stay true to our brand philosophy. SS'19 is an attempt to unite the modern with the traditional through carefully hand crafted clothing using natural fabrics and age-old Indian crafts," said Arora.

péro which is available in 35 countries all over the world will offer endearing block prints, breezy silhouettes and intricate detailing that will set the tone for a lighter spring.

FDCI President Sunil Sethi said: "Aneeth Arora has been a leader in the 'love for organic' movement and her biggest strength is that each garment connects with the wearer in multiple ways without overpowering their personality, rather accentuating it. She will add a conversational dimension to the LMIFW as an opening designer."

--IANS

nv/nir