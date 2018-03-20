Andy Bird to exit Disney

Los Angeles, March 20 (IANS) Andy Bird, Chairman of Walt Disney International, is set to exit the company after 14 years. He helped in expanding the banner's India presence.

Bird will leave Disney as part of a restructuring announced last week, though he will stay on through a transition period before exiting, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

Last week, however, CEO Bob Iger unveiled a reorganisation that changes the conglomerate's segments, including the creation of one that includes direct-to-consumer and international, which will be run by Kevin Mayer.

The other segments are parks, experiences and consumer products, headed by Bob Chapek; studio entertainment, still run by Alan Horn; and media networks, still run by Ben Sherwood and James Pitaro.

Disney will also be inheriting a plethora of executive talent -- many, in fact, with lots of international experience -- when it closes its purchase of much of the assets of 21st Century Fox, including Star India and its stake in European satellite TV giant Sky.

