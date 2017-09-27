Andrew Flintoff Joins Lancashire Board as Paul Allott Becomes Director of Cricket

New Delhi: Former England captain Andrew Flintoff has joined the Lancashire CCC board while Paul Allott has been named the director of cricket at the club.

Flintoff, 39, made 250 Lancashire appearances between 1995 and 2014 and the all-rounder went on to shine for the county and England before injury curtailed his career in 2010. However, Flintoff made a brief comeback three years ago to help Lancashire to the Twenty20 Blast final.

The Lancashire Cricket Board (LCB) and LCCC Foundation will merge to form the Lancashire Cricket Foundation, a separate entity to the club and Flintoff will join the club’s board alongside James Sheridan, who has been the chairman of the LCCC Foundation since its inception in 2012, and is one of the owners of Turner Parkinson, a Manchester-based independent business law firm.

BBC quoted Flintoff as saying, “I am hugely honoured to have been asked to join the board and even more delighted to accept.

“I have talked to the chairman about the future and what the club and the new Lancashire Cricket Foundation wish to achieve, and it is a hugely exciting time for the game of cricket in Lancashire, and one that I am proud to be part of and contribute to.”

Lancashire chairman David Hodgkiss said: “Our vision is to be the best cricket club in the world. We want to inspire and provide the best possible experience to people on and off the pitch.”